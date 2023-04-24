The shares of Bank of Maharashtra closed 8 per cent higher on Monday, post the bank's announcement of March quarter results. The board of the bank also approved raising of capital upto ₹7,500 crore via equity and debt.

Bank of Maharashtra aims to raise up to ₹7,500 crore through a follow-on public offer (FPO) or rights issue as per the filing. It might also consider Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) or preferential issue among other similar ways to raise capital as may be permitted under applicable laws subject to the necessary approvals.

“Raising of Capital upto Rs. 7,500/- crore through Follow-on Public Offer (FPO) / Rights issue / Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) issue, Preferential issue or any other mode or combination thereof and / or through issue of BASEL III Bonds or such other securities as may be permitted under applicable laws etc., subject to the necessary approvals," said the bank in its regulatory filing.

The company's scrip ended 8.16 per cent higher at ₹30.08 on BSE. In the last one year, the stock has gained 67.58 per cent while, in 2023, the stock has declined 1.54 per cent. The stock has gained 100.67% from 52 week low of 15.0, and the stock was trading at high volume of 58.4 million with price gain of 8.08.

On Monday, Bank of Maharashtra Ltd's net profit for the quarter ended March (Q4FY23) jumped over 135% to ₹840 crore from ₹355.2 crore in the same quarter previous year. Net Interest Income (NII) increased by more than 35% to ₹2,187 crore from ₹1,612 crore in the same quarter last year.

Further, the bank reported an improvement in asset quality, with its gross non-performing asset (GNPA) falling by 47 basis points to 2.47% from 2.94% in the previous quarter of the same fiscal year.

For the year ended on 31 March, 2023, Bank of Maharashtra reported a 126 per cent jump in net profit at ₹2,602 crore, which was ₹1,152 crore a year ago. Its interest income improved 22 per cent to ₹15,898 crore from ₹13,019 crore during the period under review.

The bank's board has recommended paying a dividend of ₹1.3 per fully paid share of ₹10 or 13%.