Bank of Maharashtra stock rises by 8% post strong Q4 results2 min read . Updated: 24 Apr 2023, 05:06 PM IST
- Bank of Maharashtra aims to raise up to ₹7,500 crore through a follow-on public offer (FPO) or rights issue as per the filing.
The shares of Bank of Maharashtra closed 8 per cent higher on Monday, post the bank's announcement of March quarter results. The board of the bank also approved raising of capital upto ₹7,500 crore via equity and debt.
