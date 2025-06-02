Bank of Maharashtra to Crompton Greaves - Vinay Rajani of HDFC Sec suggests these 3 stocks to buy in the near-term

Stock market today: The Indian stock markets began the new week on a downbeat trend, influenced by global worries in spite of solid domestic GDP data. The benchmark indices fell as investor sentiment was affected by the renewed tariff threats from US President Donald Trump.

At 12:34 IST, the Nifty 50 index was trading at 24,715 . 95, showing a drop of 35.70 points or 0.15%. Sensex was trading lower at 81,325.42, decreasing by 125.59 points or 0.15%.

This pressure emerged following Trump’s announcement to modify tariffs on steel and aluminum, which has rekindled fears of a trade conflict and economic pressures.

Market analysts pointed out that although India’s macroeconomic fundamentals are robust, as demonstrated by the strong GDP figures, the external challenges posed by the US tariff adjustments have overshadowed domestic gains. The potential for a broader impact on global trade and capital movements has led investors to exercise caution.

Vinay Rajani of HDFC Securities recommends Bank of Maharashtra, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd, and City Union Bank Ltd. Check out his overall market views.

Market Views - Vinay Rajani, Senior Technical and Derivative Analyst, HDFC Securities Nifty 50 Nifty 50 continued its consolidation for the second consecutive week with a weekly fall of 0.41%. Bank Nifty managed to outperform Nifty 50 with a gain of 0.33% and closed at an all-time high. Sectoral indices like PSU Bank, Capital market and Defense outperformed the benchmark with the weekly gain of 4.08%, 3.35% and 2.73% respectively. Indices like FMCG, tourism, and commodities underperformed by falling 2.16%, 1.90% and 1.61% respectively.

The Nifty Microcap250 index rose 1.47% and managed to outperform Nifty 50 with a good margin. Nifty 50 has been protecting its level above 20 days EMA and SMA, placed 20,630 and 20,692 respectively. A level above all key moving averages indicates a bullish trend on all time frames for Nifty 50.

Any level above 25,116 would confirm the bullish breakout from the consolidation. The lower band of the consolidation is placed near 24,400 levels, below which short term would turn bearish.

Above 25,116, Nifty 50 could move towards immediate resistance of 25,300 odd levels, which happens to be 78.6% retracement of the entire fall seen from all time high of 26277 to recent swing low of 21743.

Above 25300, We expect Nifty 50 to hit a new all-time high above 26277 and go beyond. Midcap and Microcap indices have been showing strength, which shows the strong breadth in the market. The Bank Nifty index has closed at fresh all-time highs with recent outperformance. Both PSU and Private bank stocks are looking strong on the chart and likely to take a lead in the coming sessions.

Nifty Capital Market index has given a fresh breakout above its previous all-time highs. Considering the momentum and the chart setup, this index is likely to extend its gain in the coming days. Ratio Chart of Copper v/s Gold indicates that Copper should start outperforming gold from here for the medium to long term. Historically, Copper used to have a positive correlation with equity markets.

Strategy Primary trend is bullish but short-term consolidation is going on in the Nifty 50. Traders should continue to hold on to the long positions with 24,462 stoploss in the Nifty 50. Any level above 25,116 will confirm the fresh bullish breakout. Above 25,116, we can expect Nifty 50 to extend the rise towards 25,300. Above 25,300 Nifty 50 could register fresh all-time highs.

Technical Picks: Stocks to buy in the near-term Vinay Rajani of HDFC Securities recommends these three stocks in the near term - Bank of Maharashtra, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd, and City Union Bank Ltd.

Buy Bank of Maharashtra ( ₹ 53.98) | Target ₹ 57.20 | Stop-loss ₹ 51.30 Bank of Maharashtra share price surged 6% on 30 th May with big jump in volumes. Stock has been in to a primary uptrend as it has been sustaining above its key moving averages. PSU Bank index has broken out from the consolidation on the medium-term chart. Weekly MACD is now placed above signal and equilibrium line.

Buy City Union Bank ( ₹ 195.70): | Target ₹ 218 | Stop-loss ₹ 187 Breakout from Symmetrical triangle pattern on the weekly chart. City Union Bank share price has been sustaining above 200 DEMA resistance. Stock price is now placed above 20, 50 and 200 days EMA. Monthly RSI has reached above 50, indicating sustainable up trend. Weekly MACD is now placed above signal and equilibrium line

Buy Crompton Consumer ( ₹ 353): | Target ₹ 380,391 | Stop-loss ₹ 333 On week ended 16 th May 2025, Crompton Consumer share price broke out from downward sloping trend line on the weekly chart. Price rise was accompanied by a jump in volumes. Stock price has been sustaining above 50 DEMA resistance. Weekly RSI has reached above 50, indicating a sustainable up trend. Weekly MACD is now placed above signal line.

