Bank, oil & gas and metals shares sold most by FIIs in April

“Resurgence of the second covid wave has muddied sentiments and impaired FY22 earnings visibility. While the market is currently looking beyond the short-term impact, if the pandemic doesn’t subside soon, it opens up downside risks. Q4FY21 earnings are progressing largely in line with our expectations, but earnings downgrades are now rising, given the widespread restrictions in various states, which is hurting mobility and economic recovery. The interplay of resurgence in COVID-19 cases and the pace of vaccination would decide the trajectory of economic recovery going forward," said Motilal Oswal Institutional Equities.