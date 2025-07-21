Bank PSU Bank of India declares meeting date to announce Q1 results 2025. Details here

Bank of India Q1 Results: The PSU lender Bank of India announced on Monday, 21 July 2025, that the board of directors is set to hold its quarterly meeting for the April-June quarter on Tuesday, 29 July 2025. The institutional lender will also announce its first-quarter results for the financial year 2025-26 on the same day.

“We wish to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Bank will be held on Tuesday, 29 July 2025, inter alia, to consider and approve, Unaudited (Reviewed) Financial Results of the Bank (Standalone and Consolidated) for the 1st quarter ended 30 June 2025,” the bank informed the BSE through the filing.

The PSU bank also informed the investors that the stock's trading window would reopen 48 hours after the Q1 results declaration.

“The trading window which was closed from 01.07.2025 (intimated vide our letter dated 26 June 2025), shall open after 48 hours of declaration of Q1 result in view of the aforesaid Board Meeting,” said BOI in the exchange filing.

Bank of India Share Price Bank of India shares closed 0.17% lower at ₹114.75 after Monday's stock market session, compared to ₹114.95 at the previous market close. The company announced the first quarter results update during the afternoon session of the stock market on 21 July 2025.

The shares of the PSU bank hit their 52-week high level at ₹130.35 on 10 June 2025, while the 52-week low level was at ₹90 on 13 January 2025, according to the BSE data.

The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) was at ₹52,241.86 crore as of the stock market close on Monday, 21 July 2025.

Bank of India shares have given stock market investors more than 141% returns on their investments in the last five years. However, the shares were down 6.07% in the last one-year period. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has gained 11.65% in 2025, and is trading 0.17% higher in the last one-month period.

