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Bank PSU stock SBI to declare raising of up to $2 billion funds through the overseas bonds

SBI has received approval to raise up to $2 billion in FY27 through overseas bond issuances. The plan includes a mix of public offerings and private placements, aimed at enhancing capital and enabling business growth in international funding markets.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published12 May 2026, 02:35 PM IST
Bank PSU stock SBI to declare raising of up to $2 billion funds through the overseas bonds
Bank PSU stock SBI to declare raising of up to $2 billion funds through the overseas bonds(Bloomberg)
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State Bank of India (SBI) has approved a plan to raise up to $2 billion through overseas bond issuances in FY27.

The bank said its Executive Committee of the Central Board, at a meeting held on 12 May 2026, approved a proposal to explore long-term fundraising in one or more tranches. The capital may be raised under Reg S/144A through a mix of public offerings and private placements.

The bonds may be issued as either fixed- or floating-rate securities and can be denominated in US dollars or other major foreign currencies, depending on prevailing market conditions.

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The intended fundraising is designed to bolster SBI’s capital foundation and facilitate its business expansion, while also improving its ability to tap into international funding markets.

Last week, SBI reported a 6% year-on-year rise in standalone net profit to 19,684 crore for the quarter ended March 2026, supported by an improvement in asset quality. The bank had posted a profit of 18,643 crore in the same period last year.

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However, total income declined to 1,40,412 crore from 1,43,876 crore a year ago. Interest income during the quarter rose to 1,23,098 crore, compared with 1,19,666 crore in the year-ago period.

Asset quality improved further, with gross NPAs easing to 1.49% from 1.82% a year ago, while net NPAs declined to 0.39% from 0.47%.

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On a consolidated basis, SBI reported a slight increase in net profit to 19,643 crore, up from 19,600 crore, while total income rose to 1,81,079 crore, up from 1,79,562 crore previously.

For the entire financial year FY26, the bank’s standalone profit increased by 13% to 80,032 crore, in contrast to 70,901 crore in the prior year. The board has proposed a dividend of 17.35 per share for FY26.

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SBI share price today

SBI share price today opened at 976 per share on the BSE, touched an intraday high of 981.35, and an intraday low of 962.40.

Ruchit Jain, Head - Equity Technical Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said the near-term trend for the stock seems sideways, and it has not participated in the recent market upmove. The stock has resistance around 1,050-1,070, while immediate support is placed around 975. Given the recent relative underperformance, traders should avoid bottom-fishing and wait for any signs of a trend reversal.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Dhanya Nagasundaram

Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More

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