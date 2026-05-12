Bank PSU stock SBI to declare raising of up to $2 billion funds through the overseas bonds

State Bank of India (SBI) has approved a plan to raise up to $2 billion through overseas bond issuances in FY27.
The bank said its Executive Committee of the Central Board, at a meeting held on 12 May 2026, approved a proposal to explore long-term fundraising in one or more tranches. The capital may be raised under Reg S/144A through a mix of public offerings and private placements.
The bonds may be issued as either fixed- or floating-rate securities and can be denominated in US dollars or other major foreign currencies, depending on prevailing market conditions.
The intended fundraising is designed to bolster SBI’s capital foundation and facilitate its business expansion, while also improving its ability to tap into international funding markets.
Last week, SBI reported a 6% year-on-year rise in standalone net profit to ₹19,684 crore for the quarter ended March 2026, supported by an improvement in asset quality. The bank had posted a profit of ₹18,643 crore in the same period last year.
However, total income declined to ₹1,40,412 crore from ₹1,43,876 crore a year ago. Interest income during the quarter rose to ₹1,23,098 crore, compared with ₹1,19,666 crore in the year-ago period.
Asset quality improved further, with gross NPAs easing to 1.49% from 1.82% a year ago, while net NPAs declined to 0.39% from 0.47%.
On a consolidated basis, SBI reported a slight increase in net profit to ₹19,643 crore, up from ₹19,600 crore, while total income rose to ₹1,81,079 crore, up from ₹1,79,562 crore previously.
For the entire financial year FY26, the bank’s standalone profit increased by 13% to ₹80,032 crore, in contrast to ₹70,901 crore in the prior year. The board has proposed a dividend of ₹17.35 per share for FY26.
SBI share price today opened at ₹976 per share on the BSE, touched an intraday high of ₹981.35, and an intraday low of ₹962.40.
Ruchit Jain, Head - Equity Technical Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said the near-term trend for the stock seems sideways, and it has not participated in the recent market upmove. The stock has resistance around ₹1,050-1,070, while immediate support is placed around ₹975. Given the recent relative underperformance, traders should avoid bottom-fishing and wait for any signs of a trend reversal.
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