This banking stock enjoys 98% 'Buy' ratings, highest among Nifty stocks

ICICI Bank is covered by 51 analysts on the Street and it enjoys 98% Buy ratings, followed by L&T (98%), ITC (97%), State Bank of India or SBI (96%) and HDFC (96%), said Motilal Oswal in a report that pore over the Nifty consensus data sourced from Bloomberg to take note of which stocks are most favored on the street, and the possible target of the Nifty at the market, sector and stock levels.

