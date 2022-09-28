Bank stocks are no haven from rising rates3 min read . Updated: 28 Sep 2022, 07:03 PM IST
The positive relationship between Treasury yields and bank stocks has broken down this year
Rising rates have been good for bank stocks in the past. That time appears to be over—for now. If casual investors know anything about bank stocks, it may be that they are a market sector that can benefit from higher interest rates.