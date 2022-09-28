Bank stocks are no haven from rising rates

Higher rates present challenges through banks’ portfolios as well, though these look transitory. Mark-to-market losses on banks’ fixed-income investments have put some pressure on capital levels. That capital hit can reverse once those instruments mature, and banks will be able to reinvest at higher rates or do more share buybacks. The risk would be if banks had to start selling bonds at a loss because they needed cash to meet liquidity needs. But large U.S. banks’ cash piles remain sizable, at around 11% of total assets, up from closer to 8% prepandemic, according to Fed data.

