Bank stocks climb amid surging rates causing healthy NPA; Experts remain bullish

The BSE Bankex index surged by roughly 9.05 per cent in only one month, 5.23 per cent during the course of the previous five trading days, and ended on Friday with an upside gap of 1.49 per cent, demonstrating the exceptionally strong recent performance of the banking stocks. HDFC Bank is down nearly 8 per cent so far this year but is the top gainer on Friday's closing session with an upside gap of 2.34%, while RBL Bank has tanked 30 per cent and IDFC First Bank has plunged 28 per cent on the BSE so far in 2022 on a YTD basis. Under the BSE Bankex index the top gainers on Friday were HDFC Bank up by 2.34%, Axis Bank up by 2.14%, Bank of Baroda up by 1.84%, ICICI Bank up by 1.74%, Kotak Mahindra Bank up by 1.42%, Bandhan Bank up by 1.04% and SBI up by 0.32%. Nifty PSU Bank Index has surged 7.86% so far in 2022 and under the index, the top gainers on Friday were BoB up by 1.89%, JK Bank up by 1.60%, Canara Bank up by 1.24%, Indian Bank up by 0.93%, SBI up by 0.32% and Union Bank up by 0.13%.

{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}