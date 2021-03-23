Mumbai: Banking stocks gained on Tuesday after the Supreme Court refused to interfere with the government and the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) decision on the loan moratorium scheme and declined to extend the six-month moratorium period. The apex court also said additional reliefs such as total waiver of interest cannot be allowed as it affects depositors.

Shares of Indian Overseas Bank rose 8%, Maharashtra Bank 9%, Bandhan Bank 2.7%, while Indusind Bank, State Bank of India, Federal Bank, ICICI Bank and RBL Bank gained around 1% each. The Bank Nifty was up around 1%.

Also Read | Six wrong calls on post-covid economy

The Supreme Court was pronouncing its verdict on a batch of pleas by various trade associations, including from real estate and power sectors, seeking an extension of loan moratorium and other reliefs in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier, the government had announced that retail and small business loans up to ₹2 crore will get the benefit of compound interest waiver during the moratorium period of March to August. The moratorium, announced to help borrowers tide over the covid-induced crisis, ended on 31 August.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via