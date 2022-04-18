Bank stocks have to reckon with the downside of higher rates

Higher interest rates have many benefits for lenders, as the interest income they earn typically rises faster than what they pay for funding. The last time the Federal Reserve started raising rates at the end of 2015, bank stocks sharply outperformed the S&P 500 over the next two years. Now at the beginning of what many believe will be an even more aggressive rate cycle, bank shares are limping, falling nearly 12% so far in 2022. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine did threaten disruptive volatility or credit losses, but resilient earnings so far haven’t yet relieved bank shares.

