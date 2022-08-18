Bank stocks make a comeback after sharp selloff

Bank stocks sold off sharply in the first half of 2022 after two years of significant gains, pushed lower by a number of factors. Russia’s war in Ukraine upended commodities markets. Investors worried that the Federal Reserve rate-raising campaign against inflation would push the U.S. into recession. Corporate chiefs, unnerved by the uncertainty, moved to the sidelines, drying up the deal-making boom that buoyed banks throughout the pandemic.

