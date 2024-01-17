Dalal Street bleeds: Mcap of these 5 private sector banks declines by ₹1.44 lakh crore in a day; HDFC Bank worst hit
Leading this downward trend was HDFC Bank, the country's largest private sector bank, with its shares plummeting by 8.44% to ₹1,537.50 apiece in today's trade. This marks the most significant intraday drop since 2020.
