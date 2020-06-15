Bank stocks see sell-off ahead of SC decision on loan moratorium interest waiver

Banking and financial services stocks led the decline for Indian equity markets on Monday as investors await the Supreme Court (SC) order of a possible full interest waiver during the loan moratorium period. BSE Bankex slipped nearly 4% dragged by private lenders - HDFC Bank Ltd, ICICI Bank Ltd, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd, Axis Bank Ltd and IndusInd Bank Ltd. The benchmark index, Sensex slipped more than 2% during the day.

On 12 June, the SC had asked finance ministry and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to meet within three days to decide on the matter and had deferred the hearing to 17 June. The SC said the scope of hearing is limited to the interest waiver, which is levied on accrued interest. The government had said it would hold a meeting with stakeholders over the weekend to arrive at a response and would submit it to the apex court by the next hearing date.

According to a Motilal Oswal Financial Services analysis, the interest forgone on the accrued interest in the moratorium book for a period of six months may impact FY21 operating profits in the range of 0.5-2.6%, while profit before tax could get impacted in the range of 0.7-9.0%.

“The incremental interest that would be lost – if the interest on accrued interest is waived off – forms 0.7-8.1% of FY21 provisions and constitutes 0.7-9.0% of a bank’s FY21 PBT," it said. It added that loan waivers in the past have impacted credit behaviour, and thus, SC’s decision will be important from the credit behaviour perspective within both moratorium and regular paying loans.

Meanwhile, the RBI last week issued the long-awaited discussion paper on corporate governance in commercial banks in India.The key focus of the draft guidelines is enhancing independence and responsibilities of the board, term of managing directors and chief executive officers (MDs & CEOs), conflicts of interest and the overall risk governance framework.

The draft guidelines will apply to private banks, including small-finance banks (SFBs), payment banks, foreign banks (their subsidiaries), public-sector banks (PSBs) and regional rural banks (RRBs), but not to co-operative banks and non-banking financial companies/housing finance companies (NBFCs/HFCs), for whic the RBI must come up with separate guidelines.

“Among the banks, we believe the term cap of 10 years may impact the term of Uday Kotak, promoter cum MD & CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank, ending in December 2021 and Sanjay Agarwal of AU Small Finance Bank. City Union Bank does not have identifiable promoters, but it will be interesting to see whether current MD & CEO Kamakodi (holding higher stake along with his family/associates) will be subjected to this rule of 10 years or not in his next term extension ," said Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd.

