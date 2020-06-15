Bank stocks see sell-off ahead of SC decision on loan moratorium interest waiver

On 12 June, the SC had asked finance ministry and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to meet within three days to decide on the matter and had deferred the hearing to 17 June. The SC said the scope of hearing is limited to the interest waiver, which is levied on accrued interest. The government had said it would hold a meeting with stakeholders over the weekend to arrive at a response and would submit it to the apex court by the next hearing date.