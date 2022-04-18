These bank stocks are Edelweiss' top picks in the sector

“Banks are likely to report strong loan growth and flat NIMs. Asset quality is no longer a concern, and we expect slippages to narrow QoQ for a second quarter in a row. Micro loans, housing, CVs, SMEs and NBFCs are likely to be the key segments with high credit demand in Q4. While cost of deposits has inched up, most banks are likely to report stable NIMs in Q4FY22," as per Edelweiss.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}