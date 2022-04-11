The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raised policy rate by 40 bps by introducing Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) at 3.75% vs reverse repo of 3.35%, highlighted global brokerage Jefferies. It believes that banks may begin hike in loan/deposit rates over the next 1-2 months & may need to toggle rates until RBI raises Repo Rate.

“RBI has introduced SDF that offers headroom to RBI to absorb surplus-liquidity from banks without issuing G-Secs and expands its ability to absorb liquidity depending on bank's requirement rather than RBI's appetite. SDF at 3.75% replaces reverse repo rate at 3.35%; this effectively raises benchmark rate without any change to Repo Rate or Reverse Repo Rate," the note stated.

Banks are better placed in a higher rate environment as most leading banks have higher Casa ratio (current and savings account ratio) and have been prompt in adjusting rates to manage margins. Therefore, Jefferies prefers bank stocks like ICICI Bank with target price of ₹1,050 and Bandhan Bank with price target of ₹380.

Jefferies see banks raising rates over the coming month as April is a lean month, immediate rate hikes could be softer. One aspect that banks will need to manage is that RBI has so far not raised the Repo Rate which serves as benchmark for pricing of around 40% of loans (mostly retail and mortgages), it said.

Banks may hence either raise spreads over the benchmark on new loans or extract some juice from MCLR rate hikes for other loans, until Repo Rates are raised, Jefferies added.

The brokerage also has Buy ratings on Axis Bank (target price: ₹1,040), Kotak Mahindra Bank (TP: ₹2,560), SBI (TP: ₹650), and IndusInd Bank (TP: ₹1,220).

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

