Bank stocks to consolidate till margins start improving, says InCred Equities; recommends HDFC, ICICI Bank, SBI
The banks delivered 13% year-on-year (YoY) earnings growth during the quarter ended December, led by 11% YoY Net Interest Income (NII) growth and around 45% YoY decline in provisions.
Banks Q3 Results Review: The third quarter of FY24 was marked by continued moderation in revenue growth, while reasonable net profit growth for the banking sector amid benign credit costs.
