Bank vs IT stocks: How these two Nifty heavyweights have fared in past 10 years2 min read . Updated: 29 Mar 2023, 09:05 AM IST
Take a look at the roles of these two big and critical domestic sectors – Banks and Information Technology (IT) – in relative alpha generation over the last decade
Heavyweight sectors banking and IT together constitute 41 per cent of Nifty50 and 31 per cent of NSE-500 weights to date. Over the past decade (between 2012 and 2022), while both Nifty Bank and Nifty IT outperformed Nifty-50, their performances remained highly volatile and divergent, said domestic brokerage firm Motilal Oswal.
