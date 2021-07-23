Zomato IPO delivered record fees for bankers

“As a percentage of the issue size, the fee is within the range of 2-3% that one would usually see in an IPO, which are under ₹5,000 crore in size. For larger IPOs, it tends to go below 2%. But the Zomato IPO is probably not comparable to other deals as the banker syndicate was appointed with the optionality of exploring an overseas IPO as well, and substantial work also happened on that front; and so, the fee would have been structured in line with what an overseas IPO would have paid the banks," said an investment banker seeking anonymity.