Bankex gains 5% in last one week

"With various steps taken by the government to curb the spike and with vaccination opening for all from 1 May, there is hope that the current covid situation may come under control by mid-May. It has already started reflecting in Mumbai where the cases came down over the past few days," said Hemang Jani, head, equity strategy, broking and distribution, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}