Banking boom sends Sensex soaring past the historic 78,000 mark
Summary
- India Inc is experiencing strong earnings growth, buoyed by a stable government and the promise of policy continuity, which will continue to attract more investors to the Indian market. Moving forward, the trend will hinge on investor expectations regarding the government's budget priorities.
Mumbai: Banking and information technology stocks took the market indices to fresh peaks on Tuesday on the backdrop of a relatively quiet period over the past week marked by investors sitting on the fence, awaiting some sort of stimulus, especially from the upcoming Union budget.