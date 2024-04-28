Banking, capital goods and consumer surables segments among favourable investment landscape, here's why
Despite facing challenges, the Indian economy remains resilient. Forecasted GDP growth of 7% in FY25 could surpass expectations, fuelled by robust private and government capex, foreign investments, and rural economic enhancements propelled by La Nina.
It is often true that the Indian stock market may not endure its stellar growth for FY25. However, the economy aims to maintains its momentum seen over the last 3 years. India's booming industries are propelling it to the forefront of global economic growth.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started