Banking index slips 4% to four month low as NPA fears rise

"Post SC lifting NPA recognition we will witness actual stress levels. Although we are estimating slightly higher than trend slippages before it starts normalizing from Q1FY22. We do not expect very high incremental restructuring and see higher implementation of existing pipeline. With 35-130 bps provision buffer and +70% PCR (provisioning coverage ratio) on pro-forma basis for most large banks, we expect lower provisions while higher provision build-up in banks with lower than 70% PCR," said research-based financial services firm Prabhudas Lilladher in a note to its investors.