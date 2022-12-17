Banking, infrastructure stocks among top themes for 2023: Prakarsh Gagdani of 5paisa.com4 min read . Updated: 17 Dec 2022, 10:02 AM IST
- Bank Nifty could rally towards 47,800 and 51,500 levels in 2023, says 5paisa.com expert
The first quarter of calendar year 2023 could see some challenges as corporate earnings are expected to remain subdued and central banks are still not sure if inflation has peaked. However, FY24 is expected to be more stable and a gradual recovery is likely if inflation cools-off substantially, said Prakarsh Gagdani, CEO of 5paisa.com.
