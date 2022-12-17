2022 was certainly a difficult year for the global markets due to the Russia-Ukraine war which had an impact across the globe. Some parts of the world were still dealing with the Covid outbreak while the inflation spiked in most of the countries, forcing central banks to hike interest rates sharply. Now as we are nearing the end of 2022, the recent inflation data has given initial signs of cooling off. However, we need to see further signs of cool-off in inflation to conclude that it has peaked and hence, central banks are still cautious on the same.