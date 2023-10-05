Banking sector earnings preview: Expect a decent YoY earning growth in Q2 despite NIM compression, says Motilal Oswal
Management commentaries on unsecured loan growth and margins, traction in deposits and opex trends, the traction in fee income and treasury outlook are expected to be in focus in the banking sector's Q2 scorecard.
The July-September quarter (Q2) earnings of the Indian banking sector may show decent growth on a year-on-year (YoY) basis with private and PSU banks likely to post earnings growth of about 25 per cent and 20 per cent YoY, respectively, even though there could be some compression in net interest margin (NIM), said a report from Motilal Oswal Financial Services.
