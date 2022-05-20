Banking stock gives 140% return after market bottom in March 2020

ICICI Bank share price has remained under consolidation phase for near 6 months as every rise in the Nifty Bank stock in this period has triggered profit booking. However, in first 6 months of last year, ICICI Bank share price surged from around ₹620 to ₹850 levels. After the market made its bottom in 2020, the banking stock had ended at around ₹287 on 3rd April 2020 and afterwards it has surged up to ₹690 apiece levels, delivering more than the principal amount invested by the shareholders in this period of near two years.

