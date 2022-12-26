Banking stock jumps 7% on transfer of bad loans. Buy, sell or hold?

According to stock market experts, the small finance banking stock is rising due to the recent exchange filing by the bank where it has informed Indian bourses that its board of directors has agreed to transfer its stressed loan portfolio (Financial Assets), including written-off loans to ARC. They said that the stock has bounced back from its consolidation phased and may go up to ₹125 to ₹130 apiece levels. They advised investors to buy the stock and keep on accumulating till it is above ₹90 apiece levels.