Banking stock today hits 52-week high on 5 out of 6 sessions. Do you own?2 min read . Updated: 09 Sep 2022, 12:57 PM IST
- Banking stock has hit 52-week high on all last six sessions except on 7th September 2022
Stock market today: Bank of Baroda shares have been in uptrend for last three months. Stock price of the state-owned bank has risen from around ₹90 apiece levels to ₹141.70 apiece levels, logging around 56 per cent rise in this time. Bank of Baroda share price today opened upside and went on to hit new 52-week high of ₹141.70 within few minutes of stock market opening bell today. In this course, the banking stock today hit 52-week high on second straight session. It has climbed to new 52-week high today on 5 out of six sessions as the PSU stock has hit new 52-week high on all last six sessions except on 7th September 2022.