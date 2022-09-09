Banking stock today hits 52-week high on 5 out of 6 sessions. Do you own?

On profitability matrices, the Care Edge ratings says, "During FY22, BOB saw 9% growth in advances largely driven by retail lending which constituted 47% of total advances as on March 31, 2022. The bank’s net interest margin (NIM) improved at 2.69% for FY22 against 2.50% for the previous year due to higher fall in cost of deposit as compared to fall in yields in a decreasing interest rate scenario except for the last quarter for FY22 when the interest rates started rising. The bank's non-interest income fell by 11% during FY22 despite the fee income registering a growth due to significant lower treasury income (mark-to-market losses during Q4FY22) as compared to the previous year. However, supported by NII, the BOB’s Pre-Provisions Operating Profit (PPOP) improved from ₹21,199 for FY21 to ₹22,389 crore for FY22. Due to improving asset quality, credit cost reduced to 1.07% from 1.36% in FY21 resulting in PBT to improve in FY22 over the previous year. The bank changed tax regime in FY21 wherein it saw significant tax outgo (one-off) resulting in lower PAT of ₹829 crore which improved significantly to ₹7,272 crore for FY22 translating into ROTA of 0.60% in FY22 as against 0.07% in FY21."