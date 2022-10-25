Canara Bank share price history

As per Canara Bank shareholding pattern for July to September 2021 quarter, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was holding 28,850,000 Canara Bank shares, which was 1.59 per cent of total paid up capital of the PSU bank. As shareholding pattern don't give details of the deal, we are taking initial price of Canara Bank shares at the beginning of July 2021. In the beginning of July 2021, Canara Bank share price was at ₹155 apiece and today Canara Bank share price is oscillating around ₹270 apiece levels. This means, this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock has surged around ₹115 per share, logging near 75 per cent rise in around one year time. Or in other words, Canara Bank shares have risen around 75 per cent in near one year after stake acquisition by Rakesh Jhunjhunwala.