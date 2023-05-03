Many banking stocks traded in the red in intraday trade on Wednesday, keeping their sectoral index Nifty Bank down, as investors feared that the banks' exposure to Go First will have a negative impact on their asset quality.

As Mint reported, Indian low-cost carrier Go First filed for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings on Tuesday before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Delhi.

The airline will temporarily halt operations on May 3 and May 4, due to a serious cash shortage, CEO Kaushik Khona of the company informed news agency PTI.

Following this news, many banking stocks, including Bank of Baroda, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank traded lower.

As per a Reuters report based on Go First's bankruptcy filing, the Indian aviation player owes financial creditors ₹6,521 crore ($798 million).

The filing lists the Central Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, IDBI Bank, Axis Bank and Deutsche Bank among Go First's financial creditors.

The Central Bank of India and Bank of Baroda have an exposure of 13 billion rupees, respectively under a consortium loan, while IDBI Bank has a smaller exposure of 500 million, Reuters reported, quoting bankruptcy filing.

The Nifty Bank index was down 0.38 per cent around 12:40 pm IST with seven stocks in the red and five stocks in the green.

Shares of Bank of Baroda, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, SBI, PNB and HDFC Bank were in the red while those of IDFC First Bank, Bandhan Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, AU Small Finance Bank and Federal Bank in the green.

As per data from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, Go First's market share stood at 6.9 per cent in March compared with 9.8 per cent a year ago.

The airline has 59 aircraft in its fleet, as per data from aviation website flightradar24.

As Mint reported, Go First has had to ground several of its aircraft due to recurrent issues and non-supply of engines from Pratt & Whitney which power its Airbus A320 neo aircraft.

The airline has filed an emergency petition in Delaware Federal court seeking enforcement of two arbitral awards which ordered the engine manufacturer to deliver serviceable engines to Go First immediately.

Go First told the court Friday that in the Singapore International Arbitration Commission proceedings held this spring before emergency arbitrator Michael Lee, the airline was awarded relief because Pratt & Whitney's engine partner International Aero Engines LLC failed to perform its contractual obligations.