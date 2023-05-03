Banking stocks face the heat of Go First exposure; Bank of Baroda, Axis Bank under pressure2 min read . Updated: 03 May 2023, 12:51 PM IST
Go First filed for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings on Tuesday before NCLT, Delhi. As per data from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, Go First's market share stood at 6.9 per cent in March compared with 9.8 per cent a year ago.
Many banking stocks traded in the red in intraday trade on Wednesday, keeping their sectoral index Nifty Bank down, as investors feared that the banks' exposure to Go First will have a negative impact on their asset quality.
