Banking stocks give a thumbs up to RBI policy

On banking stocks that one can add in one's portfolio after the RBI policy announcement, Ravi Singhal of GCL Securities said, "SBI, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and HDFC Bank shares may give sharp upside move after the RBI policy announcement. So, those who are looking to add some banking stocks in their portfolio, they can look at SBI as their top priority followed by ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and HDFC Bank shares respectively." He said that these banks are better placed to get advantage of RBI's decision to keep CRR unchanged.

