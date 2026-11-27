Banking stocks have staged a powerful comeback, with the Nifty Bank recording one of its strongest monthly rallies in more than two decades as improving earnings, accelerating credit growth and expectations of higher net interest margins (NIMs) fuelled buying across lenders. The index surged 17.71%, or 9,560.40 points, over the month through November 26, outperforming the Nifty 50's 14.3% gain and scaling a fresh all-time intraday high of 65,193.40 on November 23.

Advertisement

The rally has been broad-based, with all 14 constituents advancing. Public sector lenders also outperformed, as the Nifty PSU Bank index gained 18.55%. With the banking sector's fundamentals remaining supportive, brokerage Anand Rathi expects the industry's growth and return ratios to remain healthy over the medium term. It has identified a set of large private banks, public sector lenders and regional banks as its preferred picks.

Banking stocks rally: HDFC Bank, SBI, PNB lead gains HDFC Bank led the Nifty Bank's advance, climbing 26.73% over the past month. Among other major private lenders, Axis Bank gained 16.78%, ICICI Bank rose 16.16%, IndusInd Bank advanced 15.94% and Kotak Mahindra Bank added 15.03%.

Public sector banks also delivered strong gains. Punjab National Bank surged 21.63%, while State Bank of India rallied 20.27%, reflecting the strong participation of PSU lenders in the market-wide banking rally.

Advertisement

The gains come against a supportive earnings backdrop. Anand Rathi noted that system-wide credit growth remained in the 18-20% range in Q2FY27, compared with around 10-11% in the year-ago quarter. Deposit growth also improved to approximately 16.9% in October 2026, aided by inflows into FCNR(B) deposits.

The brokerage's assessment is that improving credit demand, better deposit mobilisation and stable asset quality are supporting banks' profitability.

"System credit growth continues to hover in 18-20% range, with deposit growth improved to ~16.9%, aided by FCNR (B) inflows. The RBI’s 25bps repo hike to 5.5%, in-line with our expectation, should support NIM from Q3FY27 onwards," Anand Rathi said in its November 27 banking sector report.

Banking sector outlook: Credit growth, rate hike to support margins Anand Rathi expects the banking sector's medium-term credit growth to settle at 15-16%, supported by broad-based demand, improving corporate lending and stronger balance-sheet liquidity. Industrial credit has emerged as an important growth driver, with year-on-year expansion accelerating to around 22% in September 2026.

Advertisement

The RBI's 25-basis-point repo rate increase to 5.5% in October is another potential positive. With around 68% of scheduled commercial banks' floating-rate loans linked to the external benchmark lending rate (EBLR), the brokerage expects the rate hike to support NIM expansion from Q3FY27 onwards.

Asset quality has also remained largely stable. The system's gross slippage ratio declined around 15 basis points sequentially to approximately 0.8% in Q2FY27. Public sector banks reported slippages of around 0.61%, among the lowest across banking cohorts.

However, the brokerage flagged emerging risks from a slowdown in white-collar employment amid AI-led disruption, a potentially weak monsoon and elevated inflation. These could put pressure on prime retail, MSME and subprime borrowers, making asset quality a key monitorable.

Advertisement

"The PSBs remained among the lowest gross slippages with gross slippages at ~0.61% and near-zero net slippages. Regional banks are the lowest at ~0.54%, with sharp improvement in slippages, despite relatively faster balance sheet growth," Anand Rathi said.

The brokerage also sees scope for public sector banks to narrow their valuation discount to private lenders. While PSBs trade at around 1.2 times trailing price-to-book value, compared with approximately 2.2 times for private banks, their improving profitability and asset quality could support a further re-rating.

Top banking stocks to buy: Anand Rathi's preferred picks Among large private sector banks, Anand Rathi has a Buy rating on ICICI Bank, with a target price of ₹1,798, and Axis Bank, with a target of ₹1,672. It prefers Axis Bank over HDFC Bank, citing its stronger growth and return-on-equity trajectory despite a valuation discount to peers.

Advertisement

In the public sector banking space, the brokerage has a Buy rating on State Bank of India, with a target price of ₹1,317. Its other preferred PSU lenders are Indian Bank (target ₹1,086), Bank of Baroda ( ₹344) and Union Bank of India ( ₹236).

For mid-cap and regional lenders, Anand Rathi has selected DCB Bank with a target price of ₹312, Karur Vysya Bank at ₹436 and City Union Bank at ₹299. Karur Vysya Bank stands out for its expected 18.2% loan CAGR and 17.5% average return on equity over FY26-29.

Explaining its preference for public sector lenders, the brokerage said: “While the large private banks continue to command a premium, aided by stronger franchise quality and earnings consistency, the valuation differential has compressed materially, as the PSBs exhibit improved profitability and strengthened balance sheets. The recent widening of the PSB discount (~39% to ~45%) comes from private banks re-rating (1.8x to 2.2x P/B), not PSBs de-rating (1.1x to 1.2x).”

Advertisement

Source: Anand Rathi (AI-generated image for representational purposes)

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.