Sonam Srivastava, Founder at Wright Research, SEBI Registered Investment Advisor on RBI rate hike said, "The markets had a muted immediate reaction, with little movement on either side. Nifty and Banks stayed on an upward bias during the announcement with some volatility. We see banks staying strong with this announcement as the interest income gets stronger with the rate hike. There is concern about the export sector given the slowdown in the global economy and consumer sectors to remain robust as rural demand is seen increasing and inflation moderating. The consumer goods sector has remained most robust today as the governor acknowledged the strong domestic economy and high manufacturing PMI."