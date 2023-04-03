Banking stocks start FY24 in green, Bank Nifty up 200 pts. Will this sector sail smoothly this fiscal?4 min read . Updated: 03 Apr 2023, 04:40 PM IST
The year FY23 was more bitter than sweet for banking stocks due to contagion fear and illiquidity crisis in the US and Europe. The start of FY24 has been positive in banking stocks with focus on corporate earnings season and comfort from robust credit growth.
Banking stocks kickstarted the financial year FY24 on a positive note. On Monday, BSE Bankex and Bank Nifty indexes climbed by around half a percent. The majority of heavyweight bank stocks are in the green. The previous fiscal year FY23 was not a smooth period for banking systems especially the month of March which saw a panic over contagion fear and liquidity crunch. Despite robust credit growth, investors were cautious about adding banking stocks to their shopping list in FY23. Will a similar trend continue in the current fiscal as well?
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started