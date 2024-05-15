Pressure on banking stocks transitory, experts say; SBI, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank among top picks for long term
Banking stocks in India have been hit hard in recent selloffs, but many experts believe this pressure is temporary and see attractive investment prospects in the medium to long term.
