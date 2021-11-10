Why Sebi's latest accounting diktat has sparked an uproar

“Just before Diwali, Sebi asked all merchant banks to ensure that companies that have filed their draft prospectus with financial statements converted to Ind AS now go back and re-audit those statements. This is a big problem for smaller companies for whom Ind AS was not applicable in the years prior to going public. The bigger companies are already on Ind AS, so they will not have a problem with this. Most of the companies in today’s IPO pipeline are Ind AS-compliant, so there should not be a major disruption due to this move, but many smaller companies will face problems," one of the bankers said, requesting anonymity.