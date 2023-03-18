Banks contagion fears make FPIs net sellers this week, inflow trims to ₹11,495 cr in equities2 min read . Updated: 18 Mar 2023, 01:47 PM IST
- Adani's mega block deal impact fades slightly in foreign portfolio investments as banks contagion fears take a toll on equities.
- Year-to-date, FPIs inflow in Indian equities stands at ₹22,651 crore.
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) inflows in the Indian market which were driven by Adani Group's block deal in the initial stages of March have been offset by foreign banks' contagion fears. Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank collapsed coupled with a liquidity crisis in other US and European lenders dampened the mood of investors globally. Indian equities also suffered the brunt. In the week between March 13 to 17th, Sensex and Nifty 50 tumbled by nearly 2%. And inflows of FPIs have reduced due to this week's selloffs.
