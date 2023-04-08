Banks' earnings growth likely to stay intact in Q4, Motilal Oswal bets on these stocks2 min read . Updated: 08 Apr 2023, 06:59 PM IST
Brokerage house Motilal Oswal Securities expects systemic loan growth to remain robust in Q4FY23, with a healthy credit growth of 15.7% YoY in the March quarter, driven by continued traction in the retail and SME segments.
The banking sector in the March quarter has shown growth in credit will remain buoyant in the retail segment and recovery in the corporate segment, coupled with stable asset quality and credit costs.
