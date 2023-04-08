"We expect systemic loan growth to remain robust in 4QFY23, with a healthy credit growth of 15.7% YoY in Mar’23, driven by continued traction in the Retail and SME segments. The Corporate segment has also witnessed a gradual recovery, though a pick-up in capex would be key to sustain growth momentum. Home, Vehicle, Unsecured, and Small Business segments continue to do well, while demand for CV is also improving. The credit card business is seeing healthy momentum, with robust growth in spends," said Motilala Oswal.

