Banks, IPOs attract MF money in October

In October, the exposure of MFs to private banks hit a five-month high of 17.7%, rising 90 basis points (bps) from the previous month and 10 bps from the same period last year, according to data sourced from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) and NAV India analysed by Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. Private banks’ sector exposure was at a 29-month low of 16.8% in September.