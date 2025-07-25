Banks, miners drag Australia shares to lowest close in a week

*

ASX200 down 1% for week - biggest since early April

*

CBA down 10% since peak valuation in late June

*

Woodside posts 9-month closing high, energy index up 1.8%

*

NZ50 down for the week

(Updates to market close)

By Nikita Maria Jino

July 25 (Reuters) - Australian shares posted a one-week closing low on Friday, dragged down by banks and miners as investors booked profits ahead of a crucial week that includes U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff deadline and a host of central bank meetings.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.5% to 8,666.90, its lowest close since July 17. The benchmark logged a 1% fall for the week, its biggest since early April.

Investors pulled back from stocks across Asia as caution reigned ahead of Trump's August 1 deadline for trade deals. Focus will be on how countries, including Australia, negotiate with the United States to secure a favourable agreement.

Lingering uncertainties around the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy path, along with the Reserve Bank of Australia's guarded stance over rate cuts, also weighed on risk appetite.

"A mix of rally fatigue in Asian markets after week-long gains and renewed doubts over the pace of Fed cuts is weighing on sentiment, prompting local investors to lock in profits," said Hebe Chen, market analyst at Vantage Markets.

"Tariff risks and broader macro crosswinds are also resurfacing ahead of the August 1 deadline, amplifying defensive positioning into the weekend and the week ahead."

Financials fell 0.5% on Friday, shedding 3.9% this week in their worst weekly performance since early March.

The sub-index has declined 3.5% so far this month, led by Commonwealth Bank of Australia, which has tumbled around 10% since touching a peak valuation of A$320 billion (210.27 billion) last month.

Miners declined 1.8% on the day, but added 2.5% during the week, benefiting from a rotation out of banks.

Energy stocks advanced 1.8% on Friday, rising 3.9% for the week in their strongest performance since mid-June. Woodside Energy surged 3.7% to its highest close since early October.