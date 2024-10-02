Markets
Fund managers bet big on financials: But why ditch banks for NBFCs?
Dipti Sharma 5 min read 02 Oct 2024, 02:43 PM IST
Summary
- NBFCs are gaining market share and seen as more adaptable in the current lending environment as banks adopt a more cautious approach.
- While fund managers are cautiously optimistic about financial stocks, there is a noticable shift towards nonbanks due to their growth potential.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Fund managers are hailing financial stocks as their next big theme, but as the saying goes, “the proof is in the pudding". Despite the bold proclamations, the data paint a more cautious picture.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less