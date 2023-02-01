Banks pocket $12 million in fees in Adani’s mega share sale
Investment banks are set to receive about 1 billion rupees ($12 million) in total fees after helping Indian tycoon Gautam Adani pull off a closely watched follow-on share sale, according to people familiar with the matter.
