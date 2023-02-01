Investment banks are set to receive about 1 billion rupees ($12 million) in total fees after helping Indian tycoon Gautam Adani pull off a closely watched follow-on share sale, according to people familiar with the matter.

The fees are equivalent to around 0.5% of the 200 billion rupees raised in Adani Enterprises Ltd.’s offering, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private.

The top arrangers — ICICI Securities, Jefferies Financial Group and SBI Capital Markets — will get half of the total fees, while seven other banks will share the remainder, the people said. The fees will be paid in the coming month, they added.

The offering by Adani Enterprises — India’s largest follow-on share sale — caught global investor attention after US short seller Hindenburg Research alleged the conglomerate used a web of firms in tax havens to inflate revenue and stock prices. The Adani Group labeled the allegations an “attack on India, the independence, integrity and quality of Indian institutions, and the growth story and ambition of India."

A team of more than 60 people at the Adani Group worked on the share sale, with some asked to regularly brief global and domestic investors to allay concerns raised by the short seller’s report, Bloomberg News has reported.

On January 28, the group had major roadshows with regional investors in Adani’s home state of Gujarat to convince them about the stock’s potential, a person familiar with the matter has said. Several high-net-worth individuals offered help to the Adani Group, that person said.

The share sale was fully subscribed on the final day on Tuesday, aided by a last-minute surge in demand from institutional investors. At least two of India’s biggest business families, including tycoons Sajjan Jindal and Sunil Mittal, have participated in it, in a sign of solidarity with Adani, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday.

The other banks on the deal are: Axis Capital Ltd., BOB Capital Markets Ltd., IDBI Capital Markets & Securities Ltd., JM Financial Ltd., IIFL Securities Ltd., Monarch Networth Capital Ltd. and Elara Capital (India) Pvt.

A spokesperson for Jefferies declined to comment. Representatives for the other arrangers and Adani Enterprises didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

