Banks, realty, auto stocks surge on RBI’s booster package

Shares of rate-sensitive stocks gained after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday announced measures to infuse liquidity. These measures would help mitigate the damage caused to the economy and businesses due to the 40-day nationwide lockdown in the wake of the covid-19 outbreak. Rate-sensitive stocks in realty, bank and auto sectors rallied over optimism that the central bank's announcements will enable more lending.

At 11:34 am, BSE Bankex jumped 3.17%, BSE Auto was up 2.90%, while BSE Realty traded 4.70% higher. Overall, the benchmark indices surged nearly 2%. Among lenders, heavyweights ICICI Bank Ltd, Axis Bank Ltd, HDFC Bank Ltd and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd were up 1-4%. In the auto sector, TVS Motors Ltd , Eicher Motors Ltd, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, Hero MotoCorp Ltd and Tata Motors Ltd advanced 1-5%. Among realty stocks, Oberoi Realty Ltd, Sobha Developers, Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd and DLF Ltd rose 3-14%.

Today, the RBI also slashed the reverse repo rate by 25 basis points to 3.75%, even as it kept the key lending rate unchanged at 4.4%.

According to analysts, RBI's decisions addressed some liquidity problems, particularly that of non-banking finance companies (NBFCs), MFIs and state governments. Temporary extension of non-performing assets (NPA) recognition period and lowering of liquidity coverage ratios are also expected to be positive. Increased targeted long-term repo operation (TLTRO) and Ways and Means Advances (WMA) limit for state governments should keep bond yield range bound and are may benefit PSU banks with sizable excess reserve.

"Reverse-repo rate cut should marginally nudge banks to lend. If credit growth does not accelerate, would expect the cut in reverse-repo to continue," said an analyst.

"In a span of 20 days, RBI announced the second round of liquidity boosting measures to address the economic crisis due to covid-19, with special focus on NBFCs and MFIs. Similarly, the loans given by the NBFCs to real estate to get similar benefits as given by commercial banks is a support to both the NBFC and real estate sectors," said Deepthi Mary Mathews, economist at Geojit Financial Service.

However, Joseph Thomas, head of research - Emkay Wealth Management feels that though the reverse repo rate cut is to discourage reverse flow to RBI, it is doubtful whether this flow can be stemmed easily. According to him, banks are not lending or investing because they fear that under the current conditions they may be adversely impacted if they employ money for investments or lending.

“RBI has now specified where the money should go to encourage sectoral lending. Once a clear channelisation of credit to segments or sectors that require the support is achieved, the economy will get the much-needed stimulus," he said.