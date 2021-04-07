OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Banks stocks advance as RBI maintains status quo on rates

MUMBAI: Shares of banks rose on Wednesday after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept repo rate unchanged at 4% while maintaining its accommodative stance in its first by-monthly monetary policy statement of fiscal 2021-22.

Reverse repo rate also stands unchanged at 3.35%.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

Private sector banks rose 1.6-4%, led by gains in ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Axis Bank.

Among public-sector lender, Union Bank of India, Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Central Bank of India, and Canara Bank all rose over 3%. State Bank of India was the top gainer on Sensex, rising over 2%

The Nifty Bank index rose nearly 2% at 33,146.75, while the Nifty 50 was up 1.20% at 14,859.95.

The central bank also retained GDP growth forecast for FY22 at 10.5%, and inflation projection at 5% for the fiscal first quarter. For the first half of FY22, inflation is seen at 5.2%, at 4.4% in the December quarter and 5.1% in March quarter of this financial year.

"It is also unanimously decided to continue with the accommodative stance as long as necessary to sustain growth on a durable basis and continue to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on the economy, while ensuring that inflation remains within the target going forward. The marginal standing facility (MSF) rate and the bank rate remain unchanged at 4.25%," RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said in a statement.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout