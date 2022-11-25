For bank stocks, the party is still on3 min read . Updated: 25 Nov 2022, 01:31 AM IST
Robust systemic credit growth, improved traction in retail loans, and a pick-up in corporate loans boosted the Q2 earnings of banks.
Banks were the cynosure of all eyes at the latest earnings ball. If it wasn’t for the stellar show put up by the sector, India Inc’s overall corporate earnings in the September quarter (Q2FY23) would have been muted, resulting in a bleak outlook for FY23 earnings estimates.