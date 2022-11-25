For bank stocks, the party is still on

“Within deposits, low-cost and current and savings account (CASA) deposits are showing weaker growth. In Q2FY23, many prominent large banks saw a drop in the CASA mix because of tighter monetary policy, which is now reflecting on the liquidity within the system," said Santanu Chakrabarti, India analyst, banking, financial services, and insurance, at BNP Paribas. Thus, if deposit growth disappoints, the fight for CASA and marginal spends around it would escalate, impacting the sector’s NIM. As such, deposit mobilization and the pace at which banks increase deposit rates are important parameters to watch out for, apart from trends in cost of funds.

